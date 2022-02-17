CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 55,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

