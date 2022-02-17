CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.08 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CubeSmart by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.