CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been given a C$2.30 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 105.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,018. The company has a market cap of C$199.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubicFarm Systems

