Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 120,642 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,642 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Matador Resources worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

