Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,436 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 75,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

NYSE PLAN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

