Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.
Floor & Decor Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.