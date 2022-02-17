Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

