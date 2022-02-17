Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

FTI stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

