Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 765.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nordstrom worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 623,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $3,061,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

