Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 302.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.45.

NYSE:MHK opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.