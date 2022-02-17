CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $11.66 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88,834.76 and $680.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.66 or 0.00028316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

