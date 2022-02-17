Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

