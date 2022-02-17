Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.