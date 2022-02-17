Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.
In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cummins stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.