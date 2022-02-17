Curate Hits Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Curate has a market cap of $19.51 million and $1.44 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00038406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00106979 BTC.

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,140 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

