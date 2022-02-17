Curio Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $14,761.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.