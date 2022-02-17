CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $26.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of CURI opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.