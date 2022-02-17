Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $72,731.90 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

