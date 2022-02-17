Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $72,731.90 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE CW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
