Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 149.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

