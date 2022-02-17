Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White Sells 186,304 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 932,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

