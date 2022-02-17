CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.0652 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $806,700.41 and approximately $4,409.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.