CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of CVR Energy worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

