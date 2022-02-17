CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,333,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $197,992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 409,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

