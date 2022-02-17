CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.36 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $169,502.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,767.03 or 1.00390648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00286210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00025492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars.

