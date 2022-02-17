CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 736,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,997. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

