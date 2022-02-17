Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CYTK opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.