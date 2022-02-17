D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

VRSN traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 552,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,509. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VeriSign by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.