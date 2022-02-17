DA Davidson Increases Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $50.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NUS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

