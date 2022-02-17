Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Down 3.5%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.23. 930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAIUF shares. Citigroup lowered Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

