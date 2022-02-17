Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. Daimler has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

