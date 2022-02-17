Daniel G. Wilson Sells 2,652 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 217,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,371. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $172.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.