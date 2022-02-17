Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 157.00 to 160.00.

2/4/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 105.00 to 110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Danske Bank A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 96.00 to 100.00.

DNKEY opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

