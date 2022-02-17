Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.