Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $650,934.90 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $650,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.81. 5,088,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,466. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.