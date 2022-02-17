Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1,627.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Datadog worth $142,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,196,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $6.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.41. 93,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,950. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,207.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,817 shares of company stock valued at $145,002,932. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

