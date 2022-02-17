Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,242.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,817 shares of company stock worth $145,002,932. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $3,456,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Datadog by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.