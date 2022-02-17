Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,817 shares of company stock worth $145,002,932. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

