DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $822,985.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.25 or 1.00060821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00287825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00025590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

