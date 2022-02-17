David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

