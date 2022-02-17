DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

