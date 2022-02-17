DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $114,931.69 and $43.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00107761 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

