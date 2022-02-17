DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $867.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014072 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008741 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,636,036 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.