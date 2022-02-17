DeGate (DG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.87 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $16.98 million and $2.87 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

