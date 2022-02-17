Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.
Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
