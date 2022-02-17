DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00292612 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006031 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.72 or 0.01253409 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

