Denbury (DEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33. Denbury has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Denbury by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

