DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $109,963.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

