Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 21,263 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.58 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.