Dero Achieves Market Cap of $137.12 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Dero has a market cap of $137.12 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $12.25 or 0.00030096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,696.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.07 or 0.07145685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00287228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00771327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00073613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00404048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00216970 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,195,134 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

