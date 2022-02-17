Desjardins Lowers Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target to C$2.00

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.
Freshlocal Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.59. 210,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,262. Freshlocal Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.
Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.