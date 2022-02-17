Desjardins Lowers Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target to C$2.00

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

Freshlocal Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.59. 210,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,262. Freshlocal Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

