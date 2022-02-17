Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.50 ($3.98) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.21).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.66 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.69 ($3.06).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

