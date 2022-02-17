Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $168.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

WING stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

